Africa: Fulbeh Africa to Hold Int'l Peace Conference

Fulbeh Africa Association, a youth-led cultural charitable organisation has announced that its first intercultural peace conference since the establishment of the organisation will be held on Saturday 31st July 2021.

The intercultural conference to be held at Q-City aims at promoting cultural diversity and tolerance among tribes in The Gambia. It will also serve as a tool to enhance peace building and harmony among tribes and people living in The Gambia.

In a statement made available to The Point, Musa Baldeh, communication officer for Fulbe Africa Association said: "In our quest to promote peaceful coexistence among tribes or cultures and the promotion of cultural diversity and tolerance in The Gambia, Fulbe Africa Association will organize an Intercultural Peace Conference on 31st July, 2021."

He added that Fulbeh Africa Association is expecting about 400 people from different walks of life.

Mr. Baldeh said the event is expected to be characterised by cultural performances from different tribes, speeches from prominent personalities, exhibition of cultural artifacts, drama performances among other interesting activities.

The Fulbe Africa Association is a non-political, non-profit and youth-led charitable organisation registered in The Gambia in 2014. The Association aims at preserving and promoting the rich Pulaar culture, tradition, language and promoting unity amongst the different Fulbe dialects, and advocate for peaceful coexistence among different tribes/cultures.