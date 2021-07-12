Gambia: Barrow Visits NBR Storm Victims

12 July 2021
The Point (Banjul)

State House, Banjul, 10th July 2021: President Adama Barrow on Friday visited over 10 villages in the North Bank Region affected by Wednesday night's storm, to assess damages and offer condolences to the bereaved families.

His first stop was Samba Kala in Lower Nuimi, where he met the village elders and visited affected areas including the village school. The President said his visit was to personally assess the damages and commiserate with the bereaved families for the loss of their loved ones. He promised the Government's assistance to all those affected.

The President's next stop was Ndungu Kebbeh and Kerr Selleh both in Lower Nuimi. He proceeded to Jamagen, Kuntair and Darsilameh in Jokadu. Other villages the President visited included Njawara, Conteh Kunda Sukoto, Minteh Kunda and Illiasa in Badibu and Ngain Sanjal and Balangharr.

President Barrow is en route to Sami District in CRR, where he is set to launch the 30KV LaminKoto-Diabugu-Batapa electricity project on Saturday.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy’s Party Wins Vote in Landslide
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa's President Condemns Violence After Zuma Arrest
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X