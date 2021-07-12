Gambia: Barrow Visits NBR Storm Victims

State House, Banjul, 10th July 2021: President Adama Barrow on Friday visited over 10 villages in the North Bank Region affected by Wednesday night's storm, to assess damages and offer condolences to the bereaved families.

His first stop was Samba Kala in Lower Nuimi, where he met the village elders and visited affected areas including the village school. The President said his visit was to personally assess the damages and commiserate with the bereaved families for the loss of their loved ones. He promised the Government's assistance to all those affected.

The President's next stop was Ndungu Kebbeh and Kerr Selleh both in Lower Nuimi. He proceeded to Jamagen, Kuntair and Darsilameh in Jokadu. Other villages the President visited included Njawara, Conteh Kunda Sukoto, Minteh Kunda and Illiasa in Badibu and Ngain Sanjal and Balangharr.

President Barrow is en route to Sami District in CRR, where he is set to launch the 30KV LaminKoto-Diabugu-Batapa electricity project on Saturday.