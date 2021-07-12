Gambia: WAIS Holds 16th Graduation and Prize Giving Ceremony

12 July 2021
The Point (Banjul)

In a colorful and spectacular ceremony, West African International School (WAIS)on 26th June 2021 held its 16th Graduation and Prize Giving Ceremony for the class of 2021 at the school's ultra-modern campus in Bakau.

The event was attended by the Chairman, Board of Directors AbdoulieTouray, Ambassador YusuphaKah and other personalities from different walks of life.

In her opening remarks, the Executive Director, WAEF-Juka F. Jabang thanked parents for their patronage and for entrusting their children's holistic training and academic development to WAIS.

She also commended the Principal, Mrs. Ellen D. Kandiero and her team for their steadfastness and commitment to duty.

The chairman Board of Directors, Abdoulie Touray, informed the gathering that WAIS was set up to provide quality and accessible education in The Gambia. He further stated that WAIS as a citadel of excellence has been contributing its quota to the manpower development of the country and beyond. He encouraged parents to enroll their kids in WAIS College and her partner institutions.

The keynote address was delivered by Miss Mariyam Garmi Jabang who began by showing her appreciation for the wonderful opportunity given to her by WAIS management to share her experiences with the class of 2021. As a former student of WAIS, she urged the graduating class to always be guided by the principles of hard work, discipline and excellence.

Principal Ellen D. Kandiero on her part was appreciative of the parents, guardians, teachers and management for their invaluable contributions to the development of the school.

She advised the graduating class to always be worthy ambassadors of West African International School (WAIS) and imbibe values that are consistent with the mission of WAIS.

Certificates and diplomas were awarded to deserving students at the ceremony.

Read the original article on The Point.

