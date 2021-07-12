Gambia: GWCC Targets 75 Regional Women On Business Development

Gambia Women's Chamber of Commerce (GWCC) has rolled out a-five-day sensitisation for regional women on business development.

The targeted regions included Lower River , Central River, North Bank and West Coast regions.However, West Coast Region is yet to be sensitised.

The sensitization commenced on Monday 4th July 2021.

The Gambia Women's Chamber of Commerce was launched with the purpose to "unleash the economic potentials of Women-owned Businesses in The Gambia".

The purpose of the sensitisation was for regional women to know about business development and for those who want to initiate businesses and be registered members of the GWCC as well as benefit from opportunities the Chamber offers.

Maria Dacosta, a board member of GWCC, enlightened women about GWCC, saying that it's for their business recognition and prospects.

Madam Dacosta added that being members of GWCC will help them follow the right path in their businesses. "It does not matter the kind of business you are engaged in, GWCC is there to help in all business categories," she told them.

She challenged regional women to channel efforts into their businesses as some urban women are benefiting a lot from GWCC and are being recognised internationally for their products.

She called on women to be part of the Trade Fair to market their products easily as well as have their commodities recognised worldwide. She further told them that GWCC will also help them in marketing their products.

Ndey Corr, a member of the Gambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry who doubles as a member of GWCC shared her experience as being one of the leading and recognised members of GWCC because of the opportunities and support the chamber offers her.

She also called on women to be part of the solution of their business development and excel.

Maimuna Sanyang, business development officer at GWCC highlighted their partnerships with various stakeholders especially the International Trade Center that launched the SheTrade initiative to create an ecosystem of integrated solutions that empower women economically through greater integration in trade and investment. She added that the objective of She Trade is to enable Gambian women benefit from economic participation.

She further said that they have also partnered with Qmoney for easy transactions for members of GWCC and every month each member receives a commission from Qmoney.

She also pointed out their partnership with Reliance Financial Service, saying that members of GWCC can take a loan from the financial serviceif the need arises.

For communication and easy access for regional women, each region has their focal person to help them in registering and being members of GWCC.

Fatoumatta Sambu, The Gambia Partnerships and project manager, ThundaFund, also partnered with GWCC.

She urged regional women to make their businesses known by publishing their products and finding assistants from neighboring countries who are willing to extend a hand to their businesses.

Pap Ceesay, Chief Executive officer, Janjanbureh Area Council commended GWCC for decentralising and equalising women in all kinds of businesses.