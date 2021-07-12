South Africa: SAPS Cautions Against Fake News

12 July 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Amid violent protests in various parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng over the weekend, the South African Police Service (SAPS) has warned of fake news stories doing rounds.

In two statements, SAPS said these were aimed at creating unnecessary panic. In the first case, it is alleged that members of the SAPS were planning a protest.

"SAPS refutes this and ensures we are committed to ensuring a safer country for all. A plea is made to social media users not to recirculate these fake news stories and create unnecessary panic," said SAPS.

In other fake news doing the rounds, it is claimed that there are road closures and threats of public violence in Mpumalanga.

"These utterances are aimed at causing alarm and fear. SAPS calls on everyone to refrain from sharing or disseminating false information," said the police.

