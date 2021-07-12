South Africa: Teachers Encouraged to Participate in the National Teaching Awards

12 July 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of Basic Education is calling on all teachers in the sector to participate in the National Teaching Awards happening later this year.

The awards were established in 2000 to recognise, celebrate and acknowledge the strides made by teachers to ensure that learners are supported in order to progress from grade to grade.

The competition is open to all teachers in the public schooling sector registered in terms of the South African Schools Act.

The NTAs are aimed at motivating teachers to continue the selfless endeavours they make for the benefit of the country.

"The work of teachers have now been further complicated by the emergence of the Coronavirus which has disrupted the schooling sector in a manner never seen before," the Department of Basic Education said in a statement.

As a result of the extra-ordinary efforts made by teachers under extreme conditions the department has introduced new awards to pay homage to individuals who have demonstrated commitment, dedication, and sacrifice during crisis situations.

To this end new categories have been added and they are the National Best Teacher Award, S/Hero Award and Learner Award.

Other categories are Lifetime Achievement Award, National Learner Award, Excellence in Maths teaching, Grade R teaching, Special Needs, Primary school teaching and Secondary School teaching etc.

The closing date for entries is 31 July 2021.

The awards will be conducted during a period when the country is confronted with the COVID-19 pandemic and the department intends to conduct activities in adherence to the COVID-19 protocols.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy’s Party Wins Vote in Landslide
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa's President Condemns Violence After Zuma Arrest
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X