South Africa: Natjoints Gives Update On Violent Protests in Gauteng and Kwazulu-Natal

12 July 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

219 arrests as at 08h30 this morning:

GP - 96

KZN - 123

Total fatalities - 6

The NatJOINTS has intensified deployments in all the areas in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal affected by the violent protests as the damage to property and looting of stores continued overnight.

The NatJOINTS is receiving Intelligence support from its Intelligence Coordinating Committee comprising of SAPS Crime Intelligence, Defense Intelligence as well as State Security Intelligence, to enable law enforcement to counter these sporadic violent protests.

Gauteng police are investigating the circumstances into the deaths of four people since the break out of violent protests in Gauteng. On Sunday morning, the police responded to a call from Alexandra Clinic where they found a body with gunshot wounds. Later that day, the body of a security guard with assault wounds was found at Jeppestown. The third body was discovered also on Sunday, in the evening in Dobsonville while the fourth body was discovered with gunshot wounds in Germiston. The course of death for the security guard and as well as the body found in Dobsonville is part of investigations.

In KwaZulu-Natal there is a report of two people who have been killed, one in Inanda and the second one in Umbilo. The circumstances leading up to their deaths is under investigation.

The extent of damage to property and the looting of businesses will be determined at a later stage.

