Southern Africa: ESwatini Government Accused of Using Covid-19 As an Excuse to Avoid a Meeting Between Opposition and SADC

Eswatini's political opposition says the country's government is trying to use Covid-19 restrictions as an excuse to prevent its political opponents from meeting the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Foreign ministers Lemogang Kwape of Botswana, Naledi Pandor of South Africa and Frederick Shava of Zimbabwe visited Eswatini last weekend and met Foreign Minister Thuli Dladla and other members of the government to discuss the violent and destructive protests which had rocked the country the previous week.

The three ministers were representing SADC's security organ troika, which has taken up the crisis in Eswatini. Violence exploded last week when protesters destroyed commercial and government buildings and vehicles, and security forces responded with lethal force, killing scores of people, according to opposition sources.

Swazi opposition political parties and civil society groups were not invited to the meeting with the SADC ministers on Sunday, 4 July, but they came in at the end and persuaded the ministers to return to Eswatini at a later date to meet them.

This was confirmed at a virtual ministerial conference of the SADC organ on Wednesday. SADC sources said the ministers agreed that the ministerial delegation which had visited Eswatini would be...