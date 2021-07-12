South Africa: Premier Condemns Lawlessness in Parts of Gauteng

12 July 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has strongly condemned the acts of violence and lawlessness that have swept parts of the province over the weekend.

This comes after the parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal were engulfed by scenes of violence and looting from protesters who are allegedly calling for the release of former President Jacob Zuma from jail.

According to a statement released on Sunday, the Premier said the provincial law enforcement agencies have since assured him that they are in control of the situation and will continue to do everything to prevent any form of lawlessness and disruption of services.

Makhura commended the Gauteng South African Police Service (SAPS) for responding speedily.

"I would like to applaud the police for swift arrest and keep the situation calm. The police should continue in their duty to protect lives and property without any fear," Makhura said.

He has called for calm among the Gauteng citizens.

"As a province and the country, we are still in the midst of a deadly pandemic and all of us are required to protect ourselves and avoid gatherings. I urge the people of Gauteng to observe lockdown regulations and only leave their homes when it is absolutely necessary," the Premier added.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy’s Party Wins Vote in Landslide
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa's President Condemns Violence After Zuma Arrest
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X