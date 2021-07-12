South Africa: SA Records 16,302 New Covid-19 Cases, With 151 Deaths

12 July 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa's Covid — 19 infections continue to rise with 16 302 new cases recorded on Sunday, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 195 599.

However, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), the number of additional cases is lower than 21 610 that was logged on Saturday and less than the average number of new cases per day over the seven preceding days.

It said 151 more people lost their lives to the respiratory disease, pushing the death toll 64 289.

Gauteng remains the epicentre, with 52% of the new cases recorded in the province, followed by the Western Cape with 12%.

In addition, KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 9%, while Limpopo and Mpumalanga both accounted for 7%.

Meanwhile, the North West accounted for 6%, Eastern Cape 3%, Free State 2%, and Northern Cape 1%.

The information is based on the 13 901 847 tests conducted in both public and private sectors, of which 53 653 were performed in the last 24 hours.

Globally, as of 9 July 2021, there have been 185 291 530 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 4 010 834 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

