Uganda: Team Uganda Covid-19 Cases Irk Museveni

12 July 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Allan Darren Kyeyune

President Museveni admitted that he was infuriated when he heard of the two coronavirus positive cases that were detected in Team Uganda's first batch to the Tokyo Games.

Boxing coach Patrick Lihanda was last month isolated on arrival in Tokyo after testing positive for the respiratory disease, leaving the President irked.

"I was very harsh with the minister of state for sports (Hamson Obua) when I heard that my children had taken corona to Japan," he said during Team Uganda's flag-off at Kololo on Friday.

"I've been quarantined for one-and-a-half years. I've not been to Rwakitura or Gomba. I've not gone for burials. Therefore, you are now in strict quarantine," Museveni told the athletes.

'Don't cause us embarrassment'

The President warned the contingent against embarrassing the nation, saying the virus was not the problem but people who carry it.

"It is carried by people who don't follow the guidelines. Stop this business of going to see this aunt," Museveni said.

"Even if you are vaccinated, you can be infected. Don't cause us more embarrassment."

The group in Kololo had travelled under strict rules for the event from a bio-bubble camp in Kapchorwa in which they have spent two weeks.

"We've been testing them every day, these are things that they are already getting used to, being in a bubble, being restricted, not visiting the relatives," said Beatrice Ayikoru, chef de mission.

Steeplechaser Peruth Chemutai, women's 5000m runners Sarah Chelangat, Prisca Chemweno and Esther Chebet, as well as sprinter Shida Leni leave for Tateshina tomorrow, Ayikoru said.

