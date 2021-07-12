Uganda: Funding Cry Dominates President Museveni's Olympic Team Flag-Off

The cry for increased funding always punctuates interactions whenever the sports sector gets to the floor in front of President Museveni.

And yet, when the team bound for the Tokyo Olympics smartly dressed in largely yellow and black track suits, the gist of the flag-off at Kololo Independence ground on Friday would have been about the high level of optimism in the team.

Truthfully, Uganda could win more than medal at the Games that get underway in Japan on July 23.

But State minister for sports Hamson Obua couldn't dwell on that. His docket is already financially constrained and the vast national team engagements over the next financial year could blow up the sector's tiny coffers.

"We are operating with a budget of Shs10b. That's why I raise this with a heavy heart but at the back of my mind, I know your Excellency, you are our lead fighter in this," Obua told the President, flanked by First Lady Janet Museveni, also the Education and Sports minister.

Heavy burden

Obua briefly highlighted that after the Olympics and Paralympics, within the Shs10b, the ministry is supposed to assemble a team for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, Eugene World Championships, African Games, World Cup qualifiers in different categories, Africa Cup of Nations in different categories like the Silverbacks who made it to Afrobasket on Thursday.

More worrying, the budget for sports was cut to Shs2b from Shs10b due to the coronavirus pandemic disruptions. Fufa's Shs10b is intact however.

"We hope that in your priority, you'll consider us and find a place for the sports because at this rate, we may find ourselves without bullets," Obua added.

An often charismatic Museveni tackled this at the end of his speech before handing team captain Stephen Kiprotich the national flag.

"He (Obua) was saying that if the bullets are finished, you surrender. No," he said.

"That's why you're given a bayonet on the rifle. If the bullets are finished, you fight with the bayonet. So while I look for the bullets, please use the bayonet also."

The Nation Council of Sports last month announced that government released Shs5.3b for the Olympics and Paralympics with some of the money catering for the last part of the qualifying routes to Tokyo, the pre-Games' camps in Japanese cities.

On Friday, Uganda Olympic Committee announced a 56-man contingent for the Olympics that comprises 25 athletes and 13 coaches. This will be Uganda's biggest group to the Games in 37 years - since the Los Angeles 1984 Games that had 26 participants.

Team Uganda

ATHLETICS

Women

Shida Leni - 400m

H. Nakaayi - 800m

W. Nanyondo

(800m & 1500m)

Peruth Chemutai

(3000m st'chase)

Esther Chebet,

Prisca Chesang &

Sarah Chelangat (all

5000m)

Mercilyn Chelangat

(10000m)

Juliet Chekwel &

Imma. Chemutai

(Marathon)

Men

R. Musagala (1500m)

Albert Chemutai

(3000m St'chase)

O. Chelimo (5000m)

Jacob Kiplimo,

Stephen Kissa, Joshua

Cheptegei (10000m)

Fred Musobo,

Stephen Kiprotich,

Filex Chemonges (all

Marathon)

BOXING

Women

Catherine Nanziri

(Flyweight)

Men

Musa Shadir Bwogi

(Welterweight)

David Semujju

(Middleweight)

SWIMMING

Men

Atuhaire Ambale

(100m freestyle)

Women

Kirabo Namutebi

(50m freestyle)

ROWING

Women

Kathleen Noble (Single

Scull)