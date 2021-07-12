Tanzania: Kagera TRA Surpasses Collection Target

Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) in Kagera Region has collected 73.192bn/- during 2020/2021 financial year, thus performing by 103 percent against target, it has been disclosed.

Kagera Regional TRA Manager, Mr Adam Ntoga told the "Daily News" in an interview at his office that the regional revenue target for the 2020/2021 financial year was 71.06bn/-.

"We are happy that until June 30th this year TRA managed to collect a total of 73.192bn/. This is a performance of 103 per cent," he said.

Expounding, he said the Domestic Revenue Department (DRD), target was to collect 42.45bn/- but managed to collect 42.59bn/-, implying 100.5 per cent performance.

He explained that the Customsand Exercise Department (CED), on the other hand, had targeted to collect 28.61bn/- , surpassing the target after collecting 30.66bn/-. This is equivalent of 107.0 per cent performance, he said.

He attributed the good performance to tax compliance from tax payers, continued education and more usage of Electronic Fiscal Devices (EFDs).

Other strategies include frequent reminders by text messages, adverts through local radios and public vehicle announcements, payment of arrears by government agencies, team spirit by all employees and support from other government institutions.

The Regional Manager appealed to tax payers to adhere to voluntary tax payment and advised them to utilize online submission of tax returns and ensure they get receipts on all purchased products.

MrNtoga appealed to Tanzanians to pay taxes as required by the law to enhance economic development and avoid unnecessary inconveniences that may occur due to non-compliance.

All business people must ensure that they pay the taxes on time. This will enable the government to render the necessary social services including health, education and other sectors.

He appealed to taxpayers to visit the nearest TRA offices for necessary guidance and also urged traders to ensure that they utilize Electronic Fiscal Devices(EFDs), while customers should demand receipts for goods they buy.

Contravening the directive is an offense and is punishable. A person convicted for non-issuance of EFDs receipt or demanding a receipt for goods is liable to pay fine ranging between 30,000/- to 1.5m/-, he warned.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He urged entrepreneurs to be honest and trustful when conducting their business in line with government directives. They should also not hesitate to expose big traders who intend to cheat by using small-scale traders and hawkers to avoid paying taxes.

Also, they should report corrupt leaders who would use the opportunity to get quick money from wananchi. "Government has much trust in you. Be honest and expose such cheaters to relevant authorities for necessary action," he said.

He noted that tax evasion is a criminal offense whereby a person convicted of the offense was liable to a maximum fine of 20m/-. A person who discloses such acts could also get a reward equivalent to 3 per cent of the amount.

He advised business persons to contact TRA offices to get Tax Clearance Certificates (TCC) and Trade Officers to get business licenses.

"I urge you to support the government initiatives by educating people on the importance of paying tax to speed up the nation's development. This will be realized through tax compliance.

All business people must ensure that they pay the taxes on time. Customers should ensure that they get receipts for goods they buy from traders by getting EFDs receipts," he said.