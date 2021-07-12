Tanzania: Why Benjamin Mkapa's Legacy Lives On

There is a great deal about the life and upbringing of the late President Benjamin William Mkapa that fashioned his perspectives about challenges, opportunities and successes.

His humble beginnings shaped his dedication to combating poverty, and his presidency reaffirmed his conviction on the significance of health and education for human and economic development.

The Benjamin William Mkapa Foundation (BMF), which the late President was the Settlor, is a testament to his deep desire to contribute toward addressing one of the critical obstacles facing our people, communities, government and the country.

To be sure President Mkapa neither underrated the scope of the challenges that needed to be confronted nor did he permit them to overwhelm him to inaction. He acted, tactically and resolutely.

He was keenly aware of the multidimensional nature of development indicators. He knew, among competing priorities one was also compelled to make choices.

He chose to focus on partnerships that provide relief and opportunities for the most vulnerable and marginalized.

On interventions that offer minimum needs to change lives, such as health, education and skills. Not only did he speak to these issues locally and globally but decidedly chose to demonstrate how practical solutions were within reach.

In 2003, President Mkapa together with the President of Finland served as Co-Chair of the World Commission on the Social Dimension of Globalization whose work sought to promote a fair and inclusive globalization.

He was not opposed to globalization. He was a realist. He was however concerned of its immense potential at further marginalizing the marginalized. And, he was quite proud that the outcome of the Commission's work broadened perspectives on the deficiencies of the global economic settings and its impact on the poor. C

onsequently, he arduously espoused the reconsideration of policies and and institutions of governance - globally and nationally - that were ineffective in empowering the poor.

At the country level, the Property and Business Formalization Programme initiative, aka, MKURABITA (Mpango wa Kurasimisha Rasilimali na Biashara za Wanyonge Tanzania) was born.

The logic was simple. If people lacked secure title to land or worked in an unregulated business environment they would have limited access to capital and unable to grow beyond their limited confines.

Following work on the social dimension of globalization. The attendant scrutiny and global interest led yet again in 2005 to his recognition as member of United Nations High Level Commission on the Legal Empowerment of the Poor under the auspices of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The Commission sought to bring focuses the link between exclusion, poverty and the law. In keeping with President Mkapa's vision it recommended bringing into development discussions voices of the marginalized poor, thus enabling them to become partners rather than passive recipients of development programs. T

he result was a new focus on access to justice through community-driven and rights-based approaches to development initiatives.

President Mkapa strongly believed that this was particularly an imperative for countries such as Tanzania. Grounded in local realities the Panels work highlighted the demands for greater attention to strengthening property rights for the poor; and business rights, including supporting the disadvantaged, especially women, in operating and starting small businesses.

He strived to domesticate these findings thus reinforcing MKURABITA in partnership with various stakeholders including Ministries of Justice, Lands, Finance and partners in development as well as community based organizations.

The formalization of informal businesses has not only empowered many but has also transformed a substantial segment that was operating in the shadows of the informal into the formal sector.

On this score, the initiative by Mama Anna Mkapa, the First Lady, establishing the Equal Opportunities for All Trust Fund (EOTF) was a source of pride to late President Mkapa.

Even if often times it did not make headlines, EOTF was very effective in, among other, providing education on mother-child health care, and building entrepreneur skills in marginalized groups, especially women, and affording them opportunities to showcase their potential in different forums, including trade shows across the country on the Mainland and Zanzibar.

He deemed EOTF as complementing his own dedication to making a difference in empowering people and communities.

In 2005 President Mkapa was also appointed by the Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) as member of the High-level Panel of Eminent Persons on United Nations System-wide Coherence in areas of Development, Humanitarian Assistance and Environment.

The Panel's work sought to promote coordination and coherence in the delivery of programming at the county level. "Delivering as One" or One UN, became the new mantra and framework for implementing development projects while strengthening complementarity, enhancing efficiency and eliminating waste and duplications.

In this regard, host governments also benefitted by reducing time generally allotted to interactions with individual UN system partners on matters that could be addressed collectively.

This spoke to President Mkapa's drive not only in promoting efficiency in governance but making the most from limited resources; a principle which even after his presidency ensured, as Settlor, it underpinned the operations of the Mkapa Foundation.

The late President was further tasked after his retirement to Co-Chair the Investment Climate Facility for Africa under the auspices of the African Development Bank that led to the Facility's incorporation in Tanzania as public-private platform through which donors a consortium of contributors, international and domestic as well as non-governmental organizations collaborate with African governments and regional organizations to improve the investment climate at the national, regional and continental levels.

Facility's contribution to promoting conducive investment climate, such as reducing business barriers and enhancing skills and capabilities in many African countries was notable, even if in Tanzania the challenges were even more significant. To President Mkapa this was undoubtedly a disappointment.

The ICF demise not withstanding, successor efforts such as those through the Tanzania National Business Council validated his concerns. He would surely find current efforts more promising.

President Mkapa strived to build and nature institutions and systems of governance, from regulatory authorities to promoting access to justice.

He did not take the strength, dependability or sustainability of state institutions for granted. In his numerous regional and international engagements he had been witness to state failures with drastic consequences.

He had strong conviction that promoting opportunities and investment in the well being of people was fundamental in creating peaceful and sustainable societies and countries.

He therefore fervently believed in the desirability, if not necessity, of publicprivate collaboration. He was open to public discussions at informing government's proper goals in allocating limited resources to competing priorities. He was nonetheless clear.