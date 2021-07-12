Tanzania: Why Regulating Water Resources Is Crucial for Sustainable Growth

12 July 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Sauli Giliard

AS Tanzania population soar, water resources remain constant and scarce. Tanzania is blessed with various water sources. People around various water basins are engaging in various economic activities, including but not limited to, agriculture, irrigation schemes and industries.

Since water, as other resources, becomes scarce while human activities keep increasing, wisdom in utilizing the resource in Tanzania, the country which attained a middle income status recently, is needed should the current economic growth trend be maintained.

In making energy and water resources sustainable for the sustainable development, the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA), an autonomous multi-sectoral regulatory authority, was established under the EWURA Act Cap 414-2006 of the laws of Tanzania and its amendments EWURA Act (Amendments No.6 of 2019).

Pursuant to Cap 414 and sector legislation, the regulator is responsible for technical and economic regulation of the electricity, petroleum, natural gas and Water Supply and Sanitation services in Tanzania.

Provision of water supply and sanitation services is done through Water Supply and Sanitation Authorities (WSSAs) which are regulated by EWURA and Community Based Water Supply Organizations, (CBWSO) which are regulated by the Ministry of Water through Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA).

Since water is cross-cutting issue, the Water Supply and Sanitation Authorities being are established in accordance to Section 91(a) of The Water Supply and Sanitation Act, 2019, whereby "the Minister responsible for Water may, in consultation with the Minister responsible for local Government, establish a WSSA based on criteria detailed in The Water Supply Regulations, 2019 GN. No. 828; WSSAs are responsible for management of water supply and sanitation services mostly in urban areas, the regulator states.

Currently, EWURA regulates 94 WSSAs, which provide water supply and sanitation services at Regional and District headquarters, Township and National Projects Water Authorities, as shown on a List of Regulated WSSAs as of July 2020.

According to the regulator, in the 2018/19 Financial Year, water production from regional and national projects water utilities amounted to 332 million cubic meters while total water demand amounts to 520 million cubic meters.

Data shows that, in the same fiscal year, district and township water utilities water production amounted to 36.3 million cubic meters while demand stands at 105.3 million m3.

Integrated Water Resources Management (IWRM) approach While EWURA aspires to be a world class regulator for sustainable energy and water services with the mission of regulating energy and water utilities in a transparent, effective and efficient manner that ensures their quality, availability and affordability, Integrated Water Resources Management (IWRM) approach is an important component for turning the precious liquid sustainable and equitable for all Tanzanians.

According to the United Nations (UN), water is a key driver of economic and social development while it also has a basic function in maintaining the integrity of the natural environment.

However water is only one of a number of vital natural resources and it is imperative that water issues are not considered in isolation.

UN argues managers, from both public and private sectors make difficult decisions on water allocation. "More and more they have to apportion diminishing supplies between everincreasing demands.

Drivers such as demographic and climatic changes further increase the stress on water resources. The traditional fragmented approach is no longer viable and a more holistic approach to water management is essential," according to a UN website.

The UN description underlines the rationale for the Integrated Water Resources Management (IWRM) approach which has been accepted internationally by stakeholders as the way forward for efficient, equitable and sustainable development and management of the world's limited water resources and for coping with conflicting demands.

In IWRM concept, EWURA, who is regulator, cannot make it alone without other players including local government authorities, Community Based Water Supply Organizations, (CBWSO) which are regulated by the Ministry of Water through Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA) as well as the people.

Since sustainability of water is subject to the maintained environment, the National Environment Management Council (NEMC) is another important stakeholder when Integrated Water Resources Management approach arises. The NEMC's approach of Community-based ecological coastal rehabilitation using an ecosystem is one of the engagement approaches which aims to ensure citizens become important stakeholders in ensuring the environment is maintained.

Currently, EWURA is regulating 94 water supply and sanitation authorities (WSSAs) including Regional WSSAs (26), National Projects Water Authorities (7), DT WSSAs - Stand Alone (25), DT WSSAs - RUWASA Supervision (26) and DT WSSAs - Regional WSSAs Supervision (10).

