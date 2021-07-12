Tanzania: Govt to Consider Views On Competence Based Syllabus

12 July 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

EDUCATION Ministers from both Zanzibar and Union government have promised to take into consideration views and suggestions from stakeholders in education in having an improved secondary school syllabus.

The promise was made here at the ongoing public debate on how to improve education in the country by focusing on competence based syllabus.

It was argued that this new focus will enable secondary schools and university graduates to be competent in taking up jobs and self-employed.

"Referring to advice from President Samia Suluhu Hassan and her Zanzibar counterpart Dr Hussein Mwinyi, we need to make reforms in our education system. We have organised a series of forums to get as many views as possible," Minister for Education, Science and TechnologyProf Joyce Ndalichakohere when officiating the debate.

Although we have had reforms in the past on our syllabus and curriculum, there is still room for further improvement. She said that all Tanzanians must work together to propose on how the country could move forward better in education.

Minister Ndalichakowas joined by her Zanzibar counterpart Mr Simai Mohamed Said, who emphasised to students, teachers, academicians and other stakeholders to give their views to enable executives from Zanzibar and Union government update the syllabus, which will lead to best graduates.

Director of Curriculum, Design and Review Department, Tanzania Institute of Education Dr Godson Lema said that the exercise to collect views will continue and that different groups should give their suggestions through sms to phone number 0735041169.

Call to have talented classes, include religions teaching, law, sign language, commitment in teaching foreign languages (English, French, Chinese, Arabic), and improve training of teachers, were among the suggestions from stakeholders.

