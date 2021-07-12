Tanzania: Aweso Wants New Water Source for Bendera Residents

THE Minister for Water, MrJumaAweso has directed the Pangani Basin Water Board in Kilimanjaro region to research and come up with a new water source for Bendera Ward in Same district.

Minister Aweso said that it is high time the citizens in the ward are saved from perils they have been going through for more than ten years. He issued the order when on tour of duty in Kilimanjaro region, accompanied by water experts from the Rural Water and Sanitation Authority (RUWASA).

"The citizens are really suffering from water shortage and in order to get rid of this it is pertinent that a study is carried out. It has been too long for these people and now enough is enough; come up with a solution from the research that you must undertake.

"I cannot take the statement that there is no water because there is no source of water for the ward. Go, carry out research and come up with a solution," ordered the minister.

After listening to challenges facing the public in regard to water shortage, he pledged that after the research is undertaken and a new water source is found, the government will be ready to initiate a special water project for the ward so that water woes remain a history.

"I have heard of your challenges and I promise you that I will never be an obstacle to Same people in getting clean and safe water but I will be part of the solution for you and ensure that you get enough clean water. The government has set aside some 1.2bn/- to solve Same district water challenges. As for Kihurio Ward, we will bring in 247m/- to end water challenges," said MrAweso.

Bendera and Kihurio residents said that they have been facing water shortages for a long time, leading to dig pools to get water that is neither safe nor clean. The pools