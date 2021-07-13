Zimbabwe: AAG Distances Self From Passion Java's Statements

12 July 2021
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

Economic empowerment advocacy group, the Affirmative Action Group (AAG) has distanced itself from recent utterances by its controversial deputy president Passion Java who last week endorsed Mary Mliswa-Chikoka for the position of Zanu PF Mashonaland West provincial chairperson which became vacant following the elevation of Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi as a politburo member.

The comments by Java are said to have divided the AAG's board members prompting the group's president Mike Chimombe to issue a statement over the weekend.

"The comments that were made by the Vice President Passion Java were in his personal opinions and do not represent AAG. It is, therefore, futile to try and malign the reputation of the AAG leadership and what it stands for by associating the organisation with the remarks made by Vice President Java in his personal capacity.

"Vice President Java will buttress this point by speaking on these issues to correct the misconception that has arisen as a result of his personal opinions. The AAG is apolitical and holds its values sacrosanct and, therefore, has no business dabbling in Mashonaland West politics, which the circulating video is attempting to project," said Chimombe.

He added that AAG does not campaign for political parties but stands with President Emmerson Mnangagwa's policies.

"The AAG does not endorse or campaign for political candidates. We only stand for the President of Zimbabwe, His Excellency Cde ED Mnangagwa and his economic empowerment policies of attaining an upper middle income economy through the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) initiative." he said.

Another controversial businessman with strong links to the ruling party, Delish Nguwaya is said to have resigned from AAG following Java's statements.

