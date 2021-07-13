Nigeria: Again, National Assembly Flooded As Roof Leaks

The heavy downpour of Monday in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja has exposed the National Assembly roof as the foyer of the White House segment of the complex was flooded.

The National Assembly structure which was built about three decades ago had its lobby turned to a fishing pond during the Monday's heavy downpour.

Few weeks ago, a similar incident occurred, a development that caused altercation between the National Assembly and the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA).

Even though the FCDA has last month issued a statement that the earlier leakage was as a result of a blockage of the rooftop of the complex, but apparently nothing was done to remedy the situation.

The water was leaking directly from the roof while journalists and photographers were busy taking pictures of the scene.

The contract for the building of the National Assembly complex was

awarded to ITB Nigeria on February 18, 1996 by the FCDA during the military regime of late General Sani Abacha at the cost of $35.18 million.

The first phase was completed in the 90s and the second phase was

completed between 2007 and 1999.

For over 20 years, the structure was not renovated. In 2019, when the

new leadership of the National Assembly - Senate President Ahmad Lawan and Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila came to power, they approached President Muhammadu Buhari on the need to renovate the complex.

FCDA was mandated to send a budget to the National Assembly for the

renovation of the complex since it is a national monument.

LEADERSHIP reports that a budget of about N37 billion was approved for the renovation of the National Assembly complex but several outcry by Nigerians truncated the project.

With the outbreak of the coronavirus in 2020, the budget for the renovation project was further reduced to N9 billion without cash backing.

With the consistent leaking of the National Assembly complex's roof , the chairman, Committee on Senate Services, Senator Sani Musa, said they have been calling for the renovation of the national assembly but that people who apparently had no idea of the

decay in the complex opposed it.

Also, the spokesman of the Senate, Ajibola Basiru, said contrary to the

widespread falsehood being peddled both in the mainstream and online

media as a fallout of the reported incident of the leaking roof of

the National Assembly Complex few weeks ago, the National Assembly and its leadership were not responsible for the maintenance and renovation of the complex.

He added that they never received a sum of N37 billion naira or any amount for the renovation of the Complex.

Senate president, Ahmad Lawan, while speaking on the issue, said the

leakage of the complex was a vindication on their part.

"The fact that there was a leak to me is a clear testimony, confirmation and vindication of the position the National Assembly took initially," Lawan said.