Nigerian Filmmaker Exposes Money Laundering, Human Trafficking Ring in 'Charlie Charlie' Movie

"A lot of people just wake up and say they're going abroad without getting the full details of what to expect when they eventually embark on the long journey."

Human trafficking, drug peddling among other social vices are some of the focal points shown in the Charles Uwagbai-directed movie 'Charlie Charlie.'

The movie, which was screened on Sunday at PEFTI Film Institute, Lagos, also touched on many subjects ranging from love in impossible situations to the typical African's desperation to seek greener pastures in Europe or North America.

Despite being a comedy and thriller, the movie was hailed for not losing its core message- money laundering and human trafficking operations-two common societal issues in Africa.

These themes were played out in the plot.

The producer, Charles Uwagbai, who directed the popular TV series, 'Blood of Enogie', told PREMIUM TIMES that the movie is intended to sensitise viewers on the dangers of desperately seeking to travel abroad.

He said: "Charlie Charlie is a film about money laundering, human trafficking and the people involved in it. A lot of people just wake up and say they're going abroad without getting the full details of things to expect while on the road."

"The human trafficking industry is quite huge and widespread and every voice against it is a step in the right direction. It's meant to make an impact, even if it means educating people out there that it's dangerous going this way. The movie is a comedy, thriller and an action drama too."

The co-producer, Swaida Monica, also repeated Mr Uwagbai's remarks.

Cast

Popular Ghanaian/ Nollywood actor, Prince David Osei, played a dual role as Charles Obinna and Koffi Badu. Also prominent in the movie were Omoni Oboli, Alexx Ekubo, Chioma Akpotha, Monica Swaida, Etinosa Igbemudia and Abimbola Kazeem (Jigan Baba Ooja).

Other cast members are Femi Adebayo, Funky Malam, Sani Danja, DatWarriGirl in a long list of popular figures.

Mr Uwagbai disclosed that though 'Charlie Charlie' was not a true-life story, the stars were carefully picked because of their acting skills.

He also said: "When you're telling a story of this kind, you'll want to go for the people who are good in these regards and some of the casts picked here are stars that you can reckon with when it comes to Nollywood today."

Challenges

The filmmaker also said the film was shot in Lagos, Accra (Ghana) and Europe. He also shared some of the setbacks that delayed the film's original release date.

He said: "One of the challenges we had was shooting on the highway. We also went to Ghana to shoot. Getting the right cast and crew was also a challenge alongside funding issues."

"We started the shooting in 2017. We had parts shot in subsequent years. We were hoping to do the screening in 2020 but we couldn't because of the pandemic."

He said the movie will be available in Nigerian cinemas from July 16.