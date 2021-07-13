Nigeria: Lagos Airport Records 1.2m Passengers in One Year

12 July 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Yusuf Babalola

Terminal one of the Murtala Mohammed Airport (MMA), Ikeja, recorded 1,235,709 passengers in one year, following easing of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The terminal manager, MMA, Mr. Adekunle Aderibigbe, who disclosed this in an interview, also revealed that between July 2020 and June 2021, the terminal recorded 14,079 aircraft movements.

Aderibigbe stated that after the restart of operations following the easing of Covid-19 national lockdown, passenger turnout was low, but added that the situation is now encouraging.

"We have appreciable turnout of passengers compared to last year during the restart of activities," he said.

He further said that activities within the terminal have been sanitised, from the entrance gate to the terminal.

According to him, the authority stopped ticketing agents from coming to the terminal building in order to reduce crowd and touting as passengers have been encouraged to go online and buy tickets instead of patronising touts.

He added that sanity has returned to the car park with the automation system of the park, as no individual will park his vehicle at the car park indiscriminately.

