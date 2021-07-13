Nigeria: Declining Naira Value Forces Businesses, Companies to Parallel Market

12 July 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Bukola Idowu

With the value of the naira further declining to N504 to the dollar, businesses and corporates are resorting to sourcing foreign exchange at the parallel market as turnover at the Nigeria Autonomous Foreign Exchange (NAFEX) market continues to plummet.

This is as the 30-day moving average of the external reserves continue to decline. As at July 8, 2021, it had declined to $33.12 billion, down from $35.64 billion which it was at the beginning of the year. Total turnover as of July 8, 2021 at the NAFEX window also known as the Investors' and Exporters' window, decreased by 24.5 per cent to $526.79 million with trades consummated between N400 to N460 to the dollar.

Speaking at the bi-monthly forum of the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN), immediate past director-general of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Dr. Muda Yusuf, noted that the foreign exchange market faced liquidity constraints in the first half of 2021, with forex being inadequate to meet rising demand.

To him, "the supply of foreign exchange was inadequate to meet rising demand. The rate premium between the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Rate (NAFEX) and the parallel market rate averaged around 20 per cent. Several businesses and corporates encountered difficulties in sourcing foreign exchange at the formal segment of the market and were forced to source the greenback at the parallel market.

"Foreign exchange illiquidity aggravates investment risk which could negatively impact asset quality in the banking system. Foreign currency-denominated loans account for about between 30 per cent and 35 per cent of banks' loan book. Foreign exchange volatility is associated with risks relating to asset quality and financial stability."

Yusuf, who spoke on 'Nigerian economy in first half 2021 & outlook for the financial services sector,' said financial service institutions need a conducive business climate to create more avenues for investment and that more profitable asset classes are needed for profitable investments to take place.

He further stressed the need to address the structural, policy, institutional and regulatory constraints in the business environment which would also result in a reduction in non-performing loans in the banking sector.

He, however, noted that despite the pandemic and the resultant effect on the economy, the Nigerian banking industry remained resilient.

Yusuf said the borrowing spree of the federal government was hurting the economy as it escalates the already high rate of inflation in the country.

According to him, the facility usually comes at a huge cost to the taxpayer as the government paid N480 billion interest on the N1.8 trillion facility granted to it through the ways and means window between January and May 2021.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
South Africa's President Condemns Violence After Zuma Arrest
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Rwandan Slave Descendants Want Recognition in Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X