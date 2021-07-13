Nigeria: Sound Sultan's Demise, Great Loss to Music Industry, Nigeria - - Sanwo-Olu Mourns

12 July 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed condolences to the Fasasi family and the Nigerian entertainment industry on the death of a renowned rapper, singer and songwriter, Olanrewaju Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan.

The Lagos based hip hop artist died on Sunday at age 44 and was buried in the United States of America in accordance with Islamic injunctions.

Sanwo-Olu, in a condolence letter on Monday, through his Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, however, expressed shock over the death of the singer, describing his death as a great loss to the deceased family, the Nigerian music industry and the country as a whole.

The governor urged the deceased family, friends, associates, fans and entertainment practitioners to take the death as an act of God.

Sanwo-Olu stated: "Sound Sultan's death is painful. He was a bundle of talents, who used his God-given gift to advance the course of mankind. His music, artistry and interest in sports were all donated at every point for the development of humanity.

"No doubt the death of a loved one is usually painful because it is irreparable but we must always take solace in God especially if the deceased had lived a good and fulfilled life, just like the late Olanrewaju Fasasi, who was a celebrated singer, comedian, rapper, songwriter and actor during his lifetime.

"Sound Sultan will be sorely missed by his family, friends, fans and the Nigerian entertainment industry as one of the pacesetters of modern hip hop music in Nigeria.

"Sound Sultan who was notable for using his music to speak against poverty, corruption, bad governance and societal ills in Nigeria, has left a vacuum that would take some time to be filled".

"I sympathise with Sound Sultan's widow, children, siblings, family, fans and colleagues. I pray that God will grant the late Olanrewaju Fasasi eternal rest and grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss."

