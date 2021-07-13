Nigeria: Kidnapped Emir of Kajuru Breaks Down At Reunion After Release

12 July 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Emir of Kajuru, Alhassan Adamu, broke down in tears shortly after he was released.

He was speaking to a gathering of his subjects after his release but was overwhelmed by feelings.

He started saying, "People of Kajuru... " and then his emotions overcame him.

He covered his face with both hands to contain his emotions in a 21-second clip Daily Trust has seen.

His release on Monday evening reunited him with his subjects.

Bandits had abducted him from his private residence in the early hours of Sunday.

They had contacted the family to demand a ransom of N200 million on Monday but hours after this, the monarch marched back into his kingdom in Kaduna state.

Hid children, grandchildren, and some title holders of the emirate are still being held.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

