Nigeria: Emir of Kajuru Regains Freedom, 13 Other Still in Captivity - Family

The kidnappers are still keeping the eives, children and aides of the emir that they kidnapped with him on Sunday

Kajuru residents Monday evening besieged the palace of their emir, Alhassan Adamu, following news that he has regained freedom from kidnappers

The eldest son of the emir, the Madakin Kajuru, Musa Alhassan, told BBC Hausa that the emir returned home alone Monday afternoon.

"We were all at home when we saw him approaching us inside the house alone," Mr Alhassan said.

He said the emir came back without his wives and others that were kidnapped with him at his palace on Sunday.

It is not clear whether a ransom was paid as it was earlier reported by Daily Trust newspaper that the kidnappers demanded N200 million for the release of the emir.

As they got wind of his return to the palace, residents trooped to the palace in to celebration the development.

Mr Adamu and 13 others were kidnapped in the early hours of Sunday in Kajuru town, headquarters of Kajuru Local Government Area of the state.

According to Daily Trust, one of the emirate's kingmakers said the bandits reached out to them to demand N200 million.

According to him, negotiation was ongoing.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported the abduction of the traditional ruler on Sunday.

A resident, who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES on the development, said, the whole community is in celebration mood.

" We are happy our king is released. We pray the remaining of his family members return safely.