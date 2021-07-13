Nigeria: Group Threatens to Sue Govt Over Kemi Adeosun's NYSC Certificate Forgery

The group urges the police to proceed with the prosecution of Mrs Adeosun within two days or it will be forced to sue the federal government to take action.

A pro-democracy organisation, Democracy and Public Interest Initiative (DPII) on Monday threatened to sue the federal government if it fails to prosecute a former minister of finance, Kemi Adeosun, for forgery of the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) exemption certificate, within two days.

The group, in a statement by its legal officer, Abdullahi Ahmad, urged the Nigeria Police Force to immediately arrest and prosecute Mrs Adeosun for forgery.

"We by this notice urge the police to immediately and within two days proceed with the prosecution of the former Minister of Finance, the investigation haven been completed.

"Failure to do so we will be compelled to approach the court with a prerogative writ of mandamus praying it inter alia to compel the police and the Attorney General of the Federation to prosecute her for the alleged offence," the statement read in part.

Background

Mrs Adeosun resigned as finance minister in September 2018 following PREMIUM TIMES report revealing that she tendered a forged NYSC certificate as part of her credentials for her appointment in 2015.

The report revealed that Mrs Adeosun who never observed the one-year mandatory national youth service, had procured the forged certificate purporting that the NYSC exempted her from the scheme.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On Wednesday, the Federal High Court in Abuja, in a civil case, ruled that Mrs Adeosun did not breach any law by being appointed to the ministerial position in 2015 "without participating in the NYSC scheme".

Taiwo Taiwo, the judge, held that Mrs Adeosun, as of the time she graduated from a United Kingdom university at 22 in 1989, was a British citizen who was not qualified to participate in the scheme.

The judge added that when she returned to Nigeria and became a Nigerian citizen at over 30 years old, she was no longer eligible to participate in the NYSC scheme.

Mr Taiwo ruled that NYSC certificate was not a requirement for Mrs Adeosun to be appointed as a Nigerian minister or contest state or national assembly elections.

The judge, however, did not review the forgery of the NYSC exemption certificate.

Mrs Adeosun celebrated the judgment as a mark of vindication but was silent on the forgery allegation.

A lawyer, Dele Ogun, who said he is Mrs Adeosun's brother, also denied the forgery allegation on her behalf and threatened to sue PREMIUM TIMES for libel.