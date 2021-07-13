South Africa: Updated - Business in Crisis Mode As Violence Escalates

analysis

In the face of a massive escalation of rioting, looting and property damage, the SANDF announced the deployment of soldiers to KZN and Gauteng. But business warns that the economic fallout will be high if the destruction is not swiftly contained.

On Monday morning, the fourth day of violence following the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma, private security firms were encouraging owners of businesses on the R103 from Heidelberg to Johannesburg to close their gates, lock their businesses, and evacuate as looters and others intent on damaging properties and businesses made their way up the road.

Elsewhere in KZN retailers including, Massmart, Dis-Chem, Mr Price, Shoprite and Pick n Pay reported extensive damage to property.

Massmart reported that looters had gained access to, and made off with merchandise from seven Massmart-owned stores including Game, Makro, Cash & Carry, and Cambridge Foods.

Dis-Chem announced that it was closing its pharmacies, vaccination sites, and drive-through testing stations in the KZN area. This was due to the unrest, the company said.

"We are not being targeted specifically. I believe that it is general lawlessness and criminality taking hold of the country. We do not want to put our staff and our customers...