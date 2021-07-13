South Africa: Vaccinations Suspended As Protests Continue in Gauteng and Kwazulu-Natal

12 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

Vaccination centres in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal were advised to close their doors on Monday as violent protests continued in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Covid-19 vaccine drives in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal were brought to a halt on Monday as centres were advised to close their doors due to violent protests in the two provinces.

Dr Nicholas Crisp, who is currently managing the vaccination process in the country, said they had advised vaccination centres to close. He said the message went to centres in both the private and the public sectors.

Gauteng has been hard hit by a massive third wave of Covid-19 infections and KwaZulu-Natal was identified last week as one of the provinces with the fastest-growing number of cases.

There are 252 public and 120 private vaccination sites in Gauteng and 423 public and 35 private sites in KwaZulu-Natal.

The KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane has said healthcare facilities in the province were "buckling" under the pressure created by widespread community protests and the blockading of major routes.

"A number of hospitals, community health centres and clinics across KwaZulu-Natal have been operating on skeletal staff, with many nurses, doctors, allied health workers and support staff unable to report for work due...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

