South Africa: Sending in the Troops - Is It a Help or a Hindrance Having Soldiers On the Streets During Tense Times?

Masego Mafata / GroundUp
An overturned car blocks the road in Alexandra, Johannesburg in July 2021.
12 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By John Stupart

The rioting and looting in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal has reached a point where the presidency has decided to deploy the military in support of the police. Despite there being almost twice as many police officers as soldiers in the SANDF, they still need the help of the men and women in green (and brown).

As African Defence Review's Darren Olivier writes, the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) is deployed under "S201 of the Constitution and S18 and S19 of the Defence Act, and it's therefore a deployment in co-operation with the SA Police Service rather than one where the SANDF has independent control and emergency powers".

Unless there is a state of emergency, this authority stands.

It would be disingenuous to argue that deploying the SANDF to areas riddled with violent crime would be detrimental from start to finish. Those in favour of the move have made the case for there being benefits to sending the army to patrol in areas where the SAPS are too thinly spread.

Armed soldiers, while not able to exercise many of the legal powers of the police, would contribute to a larger visible presence of armed security personnel that may be able...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
