South Africa: Jacob Zuma's Treasonous Strategy

The foundation of our constitutional order is its claim to, and maintenance of, legitimacy. A threat to its legitimacy is an existential threat to the state and its citizens. Jacob Zuma is actively pursuing the delegitimisation of the South African state.

Dr Klaus Kotzé is Honorary Research Affiliate at the Centre for Rhetoric Studies, University of Cape Town.

Zuma asserts that it is not him, but the state that is behaving in an unconstitutional manner. In his challenge to the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Zuma alleges that he cannot conscientiously comply with the commission as its terms, and therefore the entire commission, are irregular.

He says the Public Protector "recommended that the chairperson of the inquiry be appointed by the Chief Justice and not the President as is the normal and correct legal procedure". On these grounds, Zuma claims that the commission chaired by Judge Raymond Zondo is legally invalid and that he therefore cannot legally engage it. Only if Zondo recused himself would the commission not be illegal.

"Had Judge Zondo simply recused himself," said Zuma in his 4 July 2021 media conference, "the people of South Africa would have heard my version." In an...