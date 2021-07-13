South Africa: In Light of the Unrest and Looting in South Africa, When Does Social Media Turn Antisocial?

12 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Fulufhelo Netswera

In the face of social media misuse that leads to the mobilisation of violence by the youth, unemployed and vulnerable, where properties and lives are lost, how should we manage access to social media?

One of the fundamental rights we enjoy under the democratic state in South Africa is that of freedom of expression, as enshrined in the Bill of Rights. It is a position that many across the globe can only dream about. But recently I have come to believe that of the countries that enjoy this right, none has stretched its limit as we do. The so-called Free Zuma protests are a case in point.

Migrants, especially those from other African countries, are amazed that any South African can just pick up their cellphone and post on Facebook or Twitter, or even state in live public television interviews their disgust for the government and its president. Anyone can accuse government ministers of thuggery, murder and rape without the need to produce evidence.

There is a popular saying attributed to former Uganda dictator Idi Amin that, you may have freedom of speech, but freedom after speech cannot be guaranteed. Under the same code, many Zimbabweans died during Mugabe's era...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

