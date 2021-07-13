South Africa: A City On Its Knees - 'Civilian Patrols' Take Charge in Durban As Violence and Looting Continue

analysis

This was not a drill and not a movie set either. As looters terrorised nearby areas, residents in Durban suburbs were forced to take their fate into their own hands - at least until the SANDF help was supposed to arrive.

Update: SANDF started arriving in Durban just before midnight on Monday.

Multiple gunshots rang out in the suburb of Umbilo, Durban, on Monday night as looters returned to the Queensmead Mall to access the Spar and a pharmacy inside the small, unobtrusive shopping centre that they had not been able to fully access earlier in the day.

Hours later, dozens of the looters were seen ambling along Bartle Road, the main one in the suburb, with full Spar trolleys, laughing as they offloaded their wares, presumably at homes in the neighbourhood, and then sped back to the mall to reload and repeat.

Others were met by drivers in vehicles - some of them luxury sedans - and loaded their loot into the cars.

"Amandla!" shouted one young woman, punching a slim fist into the air as she tried to balance a trolley full of booze while trotting down the road. "Amandla, amandla," she giggled, visibly drunk.

Two other women...