South Africa: A City On Its Knees - 'Civilian Patrols' Take Charge in Durban As Violence and Looting Continue

Masego Mafata / GroundUp
An overturned car blocks the road in Alexandra, Johannesburg in July 2021.
12 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Des Erasmus

This was not a drill and not a movie set either. As looters terrorised nearby areas, residents in Durban suburbs were forced to take their fate into their own hands - at least until the SANDF help was supposed to arrive.

Update: SANDF started arriving in Durban just before midnight on Monday.

Multiple gunshots rang out in the suburb of Umbilo, Durban, on Monday night as looters returned to the Queensmead Mall to access the Spar and a pharmacy inside the small, unobtrusive shopping centre that they had not been able to fully access earlier in the day.

Hours later, dozens of the looters were seen ambling along Bartle Road, the main one in the suburb, with full Spar trolleys, laughing as they offloaded their wares, presumably at homes in the neighbourhood, and then sped back to the mall to reload and repeat.

Others were met by drivers in vehicles - some of them luxury sedans - and loaded their loot into the cars.

"Amandla!" shouted one young woman, punching a slim fist into the air as she tried to balance a trolley full of booze while trotting down the road. "Amandla, amandla," she giggled, visibly drunk.

Two other women...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

More on This
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment
South Africa's President Condemns Violence After Zuma Arrest
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
South Africa's President Condemns Violence After Zuma Arrest
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy’s Party Wins Vote in Landslide

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X