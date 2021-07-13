South Africa: As KZN and Gauteng Burn, Will the Concourt Change Its Mind On the Jailing of Jacob Zuma?

Ashraf Hendricks/GroundUp
The Constitutional Court in Johannesburg (file photo).
12 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

In a high-stakes hearing against a backdrop of near-anarchy in South Africa, advocate Dali Mpofu has asked the Constitutional Court to order the interim release of former president Jacob Zuma.

The Constitutional Court should not grant the rescission application brought by former president Jacob Zuma, who is imprisoned in Estcourt for 15 months for contempt of court for his refusal to appear before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, the Constitutional Court heard on Monday.

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi for the commission told the court that Zuma was not a "bewildered litigant" who had suffered bad legal advice and who therefore should be granted a rescission of the judgment against him.

As the ConCourt sat for almost 12 hours, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng burnt, with protests against Zuma's jailing morphing into near-anarchy and looting in at least 200 malls at the time of writing. Police were investigating six deaths.

Zuma's advocate, Dali Mpofu, said the former president should be released while the court sat to decide whether to grant rescission of its judgment.

However, Ngcukaitobi said that Zuma's argument was that even if rescission were granted, he would not return to testify before the commission if...

