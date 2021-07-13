South Africa: Liquor Store Owners Terrified and Devastated By Looting, While Industry Calls for End to Alcohol Ban

analysis

As looting in South Africa spreads, the main targets seem to be liquor stores. Rioters have emptied several retail outlets after the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma.

Sporadic looting incidents in the provinces of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng have taken the retail industry by storm, with alcohol a particular target after the Level 4 lockdown ban to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Several liquor stores have been looted in KZN and Gauteng, with major liquor retailers such as Ultra City being completely emptied of stock, the chain's CEO Sean Robinson told Daily Maverick.

"Our business is obviously a little bit shaken by this," Robinson said, adding that there was "significant anxiety, but there's nothing we can do. Literally, we feel powerless, helpless."

Robinson says about R12-million worth of stock has been looted, alongside computer equipment and damaged network systems.

"We've been locked down for two weeks so we haven't had any sales. We've just been trying to protect our stock and our assets and our staff, and that's currently almost impossible," Robinson said.

South African Liquor Brand Owners' Association chairperson Sibani Mngadi said in a joint industry statement calling for trade to reopen that liquor stores had been the target...