South Africa: As Zuma Gets His Denouement, South Africa Needs Deep Self-Reflection On Its Faultlines

While Jacob Zuma's role in this sad moment for our country is plain for all to see, South Africa will need to take a long and hard look at itself and its faultlines which have for so long been ripe for exploitation.

The past few days in South Africa have been deeply distressing.

Things seem to be falling apart; the centre is not holding.

Former president Jacob Zuma now finds himself behind bars in an Estcourt prison. As the clock ticked towards midnight last Thursday, a few supporters dribbled around Nkandla. Zuma's son Edward mumbled incoherently into the camera. Finally, Zuma was arrested. The Constitution had withstood the test of that pivotal moment.

We saluted our Constitutional Court as Justice Sisi Khampepe delivered the strongly-worded judgment on behalf of the majority of the court. "Emotional", cried Zuma and his coterie of supporters in their attempts to discredit Khampepe. It was not dissimilar to former US president Donald Trump's labelling of Hillary Clinton as a "nasty woman" during their presidential candidates debate. It's a trope used by men who seek to undermine women who threaten their worst insecurities.

As if to underline this, the Jacob Zuma...