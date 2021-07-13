South Africa: The Tribe Has Spoken - Let's Move Away From Tribalism for South Africa's Sake

opinion

As parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal are racked by violence that is in some measure being mobilised by ethnic considerations, we face a choice: can we maintain Nelson Mandela's 'salad bowl' of diversity or do we need to enforce a 'melting pot' elimination of tribal identity to forge a unified nation?

During the first French Revolution that gave birth to the French Republic, King Louis XVI, a prisoner of the revolutionaries, was put on trial for attempting to escape from France. At the National Assembly, the leader of the revolution, Maximillian Robespierre, declared, "For the republic to live, Louis XVI must die." Thus was Louis XVI condemned to death through the blade that he had designed -- the guillotine. Eight years later, the French Republic was overthrown by Napoleon Bonaparte.

The formation of nations is often a bloody affair.

In Mozambique, Samora Machel sought to form a strong nation from the remnants of Portuguese colonisation and the fall of the Gaza kingdom that was birthed by the feud between the mighty King Shaka and Soshangane Nxumalo. His goal of forming a united nation was thwarted by the South African-sponsored civil war, catalysed by warlord and Renamo leader Afonso Dhlakama. The...