South Africa: Stoking the Flames - ANC Condemns Looting and Violence, 'Concerned' About Tweets From Zuma's Daughter

Meditators have been working behind the scenes to smooth over the bad blood between the ANC and the Zuma family, party Deputy Secretary-General Jessie Duarte said.

There is a love-hate feeling from the ANC towards one of its members, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, who has been sending out tweets calling on people to "let it burn" and warning: "you shall reap what you have sown" -- by implication directed at President Cyril Ramaphosa.

ANC Deputy Secretary-General Jessie Duarte at a press conference on Monday, following a meeting of the party's National Executive Committee (NEC), described the ANC's relationship with the family of incarcerated former president Jacob Zuma as "good" and without antagonism. But she admitted that it was necessary to call in a mediator "who is talking to us and members of the family trying to calm down the anger of the family members a bit". She didn't give any details on whether it was working.

She said the ANC was concerned about the tweets of some members of the Zuma family, which some have said could have been seen as fanning the violence.

"We have seen the tweets," Duarte said.