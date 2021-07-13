South Africa: 'Contingency Plans' for Delivery of Oxygen As Unrest Puts Private Hospitals in KZN and Gauteng Under Pressure

12 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

Private hospitals in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal are under huge pressure, two of South Africa's biggest healthcare providers, Life Healthcare and Netcare said on Monday as violent protests and looting tore through the two provinces.

Craig Koekemoer, business operations executive for Life Healthcare, said the unrest and looting were adding more pressure to resources and facilities that were under strain with the increased number of Covid-19-related admissions.

"As our priority remains providing the highest quality of care to our patients, all our attention has been focused on filling our nursing staff requirements. In most hospitals we have reported some staff absenteeism as a result of road closures and staff not being able to get to the hospital; however, we have made alternative arrangements in the facilities most impacted.

"The rioting has compromised the services provided by third-party suppliers, specifically: catering, cleaning and security. All our hospitals are coping to the best of their ability and making contingency plans to ensure that our patients continue to receive the best care possible under the circumstances.

"We can confirm that we...

