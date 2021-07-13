Zimbabwe: Jah Prayzah Delves Into Story Telling With 'Nhoroondo'

Jah Prayzah/Instagram
Jah Prayzah.
12 July 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

Multi-award winning sensation, Jah Prayzah still basking on the success of his latest offering, Gwara, has given fans more to chew on with a four-part story taken off the new masterpiece.

Born Mukudzeyi Mukombe, Jah Prayzah released his 10th album last week.

The tetralogy dubbed; 'Nhoroondo: A Four-Part Story' is a first for the 'Kutonga Kwaro' crooner who has in the past released music projects like albums and singles.

Jah Prayzah, Sunday took to his social media to inform his legion of fans about the upcoming four-part project.

"Thank you so much for the love and support towards Gwara. Tomorrow we turn up the heat by doing something never done before. A sub-project from Gwara will be coming out and consists of 4 songs. It is called Nhoroondo. I do not hope you will enjoy it because I know you will enjoy it. Have fun!" he wrote.

At midday Monday, the local music luminary dropped Nyeredzi's visuals, the first installment of the tetralogy directed by Vusa 'Blaqs' Hlatshwayo.

The remaining three chapters of Nhoroondo are yet to be dropped.

"Enjoy the Nyeredzi video. The first episode of a four-part story. Next episode drops on Wednesday."

Nyeredzi is the fourth song on the 16 track 'Gwara' album.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
South Africa's President Condemns Violence After Zuma Arrest
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Rwandan Slave Descendants Want Recognition in Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X