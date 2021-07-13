South Africa: Protest Politics - ANC Members Who Instigated Free Zuma Campaign Nowhere to Be Found On the Ground

opinion

The people who started the Free Zuma campaign are only visible on social media, leaving thugs to destroy people's livelihoods and assets on the ground.

The Free Zuma campaign has elements of criminality and thuggery; these are not protests as we know them. These people are faceless and just burn things and then disappear.

The sad part is that this whole Zuma campaign was started by some ANC members last weekend when they made it clear that Zuma is not going to jail -- and today they are nowhere to be seen on the ground. The ANC members who have instigated this campaign have created a problem which they can't manage. Or perhaps they are happy with what is happening because they are not even condemning it. They are currently only active on social media platforms, while innocent people are being affected and their assets are being destroyed in the name of the campaign.

There is also an element of Zulu nationalism around this. The current turmoil outside of KwaZulu-Natal province reminds me of the political violence of the 80s and early 90s that we witnessed in parts of Gauteng such as Katlehong, Tokoza Soweto and Sebokeng. A lot of...