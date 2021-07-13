South Africa: In Desperate Gasp for Relevance, Malema Threatens to Introduce His 'Fighters' to the Already Chaotic Situation

13 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Carien Du Plessis

It's not clear why Malema didn't step in to offer his leadership to tell the looters to stop. Possibly he could score more points by tweeting -- and there is also the risk of the looters not listening to him should he address them directly.

One of Julius Malema's favourite sayings in the latter part of his ANC Youth League presidency was that "nature abhors a vacuum". Another was how the people from Alexandra would move through Sandton en route to the Union Buildings and "just open the fridge and get the cheese". In the same speech, delivered exactly a decade ago during the youth league's last proper conference in June 2011, he warned that this would be part of a "leaderless revolution" that would unseat "white monopoly capital".

Fast forward to Monday, the third day of out-of-control looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng after the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma, and Malema was on Twitter with some Leadership 101 lessons for his former ANC elders. He tweeted that it was wrong to "start with" the police and the South African National Defence Force as the first port of call for calming the rioters.

"The question should be: Where are...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
