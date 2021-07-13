Kenya: Tokyo 2020 Olympics Notebook - Day 2

Ugali among main features on buffet table here

Locals in Kurume City have gone out of their way to make the Kenyan delegation here feel comfortable and at home.

At the team's New Plaza Hotel in downtown Kurume, chefs have pushed themselves to make Kenyan delicacies, including ugali and githeri.

And the buffet table's labelling is also done in Kiswahili, just to make the visitors feel very much at home and, perhaps, activate their taste buds.

Words like jambo, habari gani and asante sana are frequently used by hotel staff, prompting the Kenyan delegation to take a crash course in Japanese, if only for reciprocation.

*****

State of emergency in Tokyo

Tokyo goes into a state of emergency from today until August 22 as part of Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's efforts to avoid an escalation of Covid-19 cases during the Tokyo Olympic Games.

During this period, the sale of alcohol is prohibited with restaurants and bars asked to stop all liquor sales throughout the day.

Restaurants will have to close by 8pm with fines of up to 300,000 yen (Sh280,000) awaiting violators. "Operators that comply with the rules will be given cash compensation," reports indicated.

*****

Olympic Games with a huge difference

Veteran, now retired, newspaper colleague Omulo Okoth just can't fashion out an Olympic Games with no razzmatazz, hype, pomp and circumstance.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Olympics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

With no spectators allowed and guests asked not to leave hotel premises, Tokyo 2020 has clearly lost its mojo. Clubs have shut down and locals are being implored to follow the Olympic action from their living rooms.

"Olympics is a big deal. Without these things, I really sympathise. But I wish you folks all the best," the legend of several Olympic Games told me via WhatsApp yesterday.

*****

Japan seeks to have Covid-19 passports in use

Media reports here say Japan will start registering "vaccine passports" from July 26. The vaccine passport is a document for people who have been fully inoculated against Covid-19 to travel internationally.

The passports "will be official records issued by municipalities showing a person has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, with information such as name, passport number and date of vaccination also included," the media reports said.

"The European Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations are also introducing vaccination certificates for international travelers from their member states," the reports added.