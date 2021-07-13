Kenya: Tokyo 2020 Olympics Notebook - Day 2

12 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Elias Makori

Ugali among main features on buffet table here

Locals in Kurume City have gone out of their way to make the Kenyan delegation here feel comfortable and at home.

At the team's New Plaza Hotel in downtown Kurume, chefs have pushed themselves to make Kenyan delicacies, including ugali and githeri.

And the buffet table's labelling is also done in Kiswahili, just to make the visitors feel very much at home and, perhaps, activate their taste buds.

Words like jambo, habari gani and asante sana are frequently used by hotel staff, prompting the Kenyan delegation to take a crash course in Japanese, if only for reciprocation.

*****

State of emergency in Tokyo

Tokyo goes into a state of emergency from today until August 22 as part of Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's efforts to avoid an escalation of Covid-19 cases during the Tokyo Olympic Games.

During this period, the sale of alcohol is prohibited with restaurants and bars asked to stop all liquor sales throughout the day.

Restaurants will have to close by 8pm with fines of up to 300,000 yen (Sh280,000) awaiting violators. "Operators that comply with the rules will be given cash compensation," reports indicated.

*****

Olympic Games with a huge difference

Veteran, now retired, newspaper colleague Omulo Okoth just can't fashion out an Olympic Games with no razzmatazz, hype, pomp and circumstance.

With no spectators allowed and guests asked not to leave hotel premises, Tokyo 2020 has clearly lost its mojo. Clubs have shut down and locals are being implored to follow the Olympic action from their living rooms.

"Olympics is a big deal. Without these things, I really sympathise. But I wish you folks all the best," the legend of several Olympic Games told me via WhatsApp yesterday.

*****

Japan seeks to have Covid-19 passports in use

Media reports here say Japan will start registering "vaccine passports" from July 26. The vaccine passport is a document for people who have been fully inoculated against Covid-19 to travel internationally.

The passports "will be official records issued by municipalities showing a person has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, with information such as name, passport number and date of vaccination also included," the media reports said.

"The European Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations are also introducing vaccination certificates for international travelers from their member states," the reports added.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
South Africa's President Condemns Violence After Zuma Arrest
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.
Rwandan Slave Descendants Want Recognition in Kenya
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X