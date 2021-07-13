Sudan Lawmakers to Review Russian Navy Base Deal - FM

Bunks at German Wikipedia / Wikimedia Commons
A container terminal in Port Sudan in 2013.
12 July 2021
Radio France Internationale

Sudan's Foreign Minister Mariam al-Mahdi said during a visit to Moscow on Monday that lawmakers in the African country would consider an agreement brokered by its ousted leader to establish a Russian naval base there.

Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with Sudan's former president Omar al-Bashir in 2017 on establishing a naval base in Port Sudan, on Sudan's Red Sea coast.

No announcement was ever made by the Sudanese side but Russia said it had signed a 25-year agreement with Sudan in December the building of "a logistical support point" for the Russian navy in Sudan.

Last month a top military official in Sudan said the country was reviewing the document after some clauses were found to be "somewhat harmful".

During a press conference with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Monday, Mahdi said the legislature will study the agreement.

🔴#LIVE: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey #Lavrov and Foreign Minister of #Sudan Mariam al-Mahdi hold a joint press-conference following talks in #Moscow 🇷🇺🇸🇩#RussiaSudanhttps://t.co/9lrUUgatOA - MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) July 12, 2021

Nuclear powered vessels

"We now have a government that is accountable to a new legislative mechanism," she told reporters.

"The Sudanese legislature will discuss and consider this document," Mahdi added.

Under the deal, Russia's navy was to be allowed to keep up to four ships at a time at the base, including nuclear-powered vessels.

The base is to be staffed by up to 300 military and civilian personnel.

New US sanctions hit 'Putin's chef' for threatening Sudan's democracy

The lawmakers will evaluate whether the agreement is a "benefit to Sudan itself and the strategic goals pursued by Russia and Sudan," Mahdi said in Moscow Monday.

Sudan's Foreign Minister Mariam al-Mahdi said during a visit to Moscow on Monday that lawmakers in the African country would consider an agreement brokered by its ousted leader to establish a Russian naval base therehttps://t.co/6Nlg0eYl6f - The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) July 12, 2021

For decades, the country was dependent militarily on Russia because of crippling sanctions imposed by Washington against the government of the now ousted president Omar al-Bashir.

Since his 2019 overthrow, Sudan has moved closer to the United States, which removed Khartoum from its crippling blacklist last year.

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: RFI

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
South Africa's President Condemns Violence After Zuma Arrest
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.
Rwandan Slave Descendants Want Recognition in Kenya
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X