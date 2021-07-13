Kenya: Last Batch of Kenya Lionesses Leave for Japan

Kenya Lionesses manageress Camilyne Oyuayo believes that her charges have gained good experience enough to yield some good results at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Speaking at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport when she led the last batch of six Lionesses players to leave for Kurume City for pre-Olympics camp, Oyuayo said they have concentrated on analysing their opponents after the pools were announced.

Kenya Lionesses have been drawn against current Rugby World Cup Sevens and World Series title holders New Zealand in Pool "A" that also has Russia and Great Britain.

The Lionesses, who had played in Madrid and Dubai, were withdrawn from the Tunisia Olympic Solidarity Camp owing to Covid-19 situation in Tunis. They had won six out of eight matches.

"We might have lost all our matches in Madrid and Dubai but the most important thing is that we have gained experience," said Oyuayo, adding that they have worked on their mistakes and increased their intensity.

Oyuayo was accompanied by Stellah Wafula, Sheila Chagira, Leah Wambui, Diana Awino and deputy coach Samuel Njogu.

The first batch that included head coach Felix Oloo and skipper Philadelphia Orlando left on Sunday joining their Kenya Sevens counterpart and the national women's volleyball team, Malkia Strikers who are already in Kurume City.

The first batch of the athletics team comprising sprinters leave Tuesday with the second batch scheduled to leave on Saturday.