Namibia: Govt Hunts for Loans to Fund N$3,5b Desalination Project

12 July 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sakeus Iikela

CABINET last week approved a proposal to allow the Namibia Water Corporation (NamWater) to look for loans to fund the construction of a desalination plant which would provide water to the coastal and central parts of the country.

The government has over the years been weighing plans to extract water from the Atlantic Ocean to solve the scarcity of water for the central and coastal towns, which includes Windhoek.

The government is also exploring the option of partnering with Botswana on the proposed project to provide water to the drought-stricken neighbouring country.

The Namibian reported earlier this year that the proposed project could cost more than N$3,5 billion.

The feasibility study for this project, which was concluded earlier this year, was discussed at a Cabinet meeting last week

According to a statement on the outcome of last weeks' Cabinet meeting, the proposed project will be implemented in phases under a public-private partnership (PPP) model of "funding, design, build, operate and transfer" over a period between two to five years.

The Cabinet therefore directed NamWater to approach international and local development banks as well as "collaboration partners and uranium mines" to source funding for the project and enter into memorandum agreements.

The Ministry of Finance through its procurement unit and in consultation with NamWater was told to proceed with the ongoing PPP screening for the project.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
South Africa's President Condemns Violence After Zuma Arrest
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Rwandan Slave Descendants Want Recognition in Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X