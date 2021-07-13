Namibia: Govt Hunts for Loans to Fund N$3,5b Desalination Project

CABINET last week approved a proposal to allow the Namibia Water Corporation (NamWater) to look for loans to fund the construction of a desalination plant which would provide water to the coastal and central parts of the country.

The government has over the years been weighing plans to extract water from the Atlantic Ocean to solve the scarcity of water for the central and coastal towns, which includes Windhoek.

The government is also exploring the option of partnering with Botswana on the proposed project to provide water to the drought-stricken neighbouring country.

The Namibian reported earlier this year that the proposed project could cost more than N$3,5 billion.

The feasibility study for this project, which was concluded earlier this year, was discussed at a Cabinet meeting last week

According to a statement on the outcome of last weeks' Cabinet meeting, the proposed project will be implemented in phases under a public-private partnership (PPP) model of "funding, design, build, operate and transfer" over a period between two to five years.

The Cabinet therefore directed NamWater to approach international and local development banks as well as "collaboration partners and uranium mines" to source funding for the project and enter into memorandum agreements.

The Ministry of Finance through its procurement unit and in consultation with NamWater was told to proceed with the ongoing PPP screening for the project.