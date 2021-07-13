Tanzania: Nit Set to Become Training Centre for Airbus, Boeing in Africa

12 July 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Gadiosa Lamtey

Dar es Salaam — The National Institute of Transport (NIT) may become a training centre for Airbus Aircraft in Africa, it was revealed in Dar es Salaam at the weekend. This comes when NIT has already trained 75 aircraft maintenance engineers since 2015.

Speaking shortly after receiving aircraft engineering training equipment as support from the government through the Tanzania Education Authority (TEA) in Dar es Salaam, the NIT rector, Prof Zacharia Mganilwa, said the Institute has been selected to become the Airbus training centre for Africa.

"We are looking forward to speaking with Boeing Aircraft so that they can also accord us such a rank," he said.

He said currently a total of 49 students have graduated with a Bachelor's degrees in Aircraft Maintenance, while 26 more have made it to Diploma level since the establishment of the School of Aviation Technology at NIT in 2015.

"A similar course costs up to Sh200 million a year as tuition. But, at NIT, it costs only Sh6 million a year," he said.

Currently, Tanzania has a 60 percent shortage of aircraft maintenance engineers - a shortage that is being filled by expatriates.

The Higher Education Students Loans Board (HESLB) supports only 50 percent of the country's requirements.

Prof Mganilwa requested the government to look into the possibility of raising the support - and also to see if the same support could be granted to those studying a Diploma course.

He nevertheless thanked the government for granting the requisite practical training equipment to NIT.

The planned pilot training programme, he said, would start before mid-2022, pending the arrival of three aircraft that are to be purchased under the Wold Bank-funded East Africa Skills for Transformation and Regional Integration Project (EASTRIP).

The TEA director general, Ms Bahati Geuzye, said the equipment, which was handed over to NIT for aircraft maintenance engineering practical training courses, cost Sh245.4 million in total.

Granting the equipment to NIT is one way to improve the teaching environment at the National Institute in the area of safe air transport.

In her remarks, the minister for Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training, Prof Joyce Ndalichako, said the training offered by NIT reflects the vision of the sixth-phase government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan, in power since March 19 this year.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
South Africa's President Condemns Violence After Zuma Arrest
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment
Rwandan Slave Descendants Want Recognition in Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X