Tanzania's Disability Health Facility, Telecom Firm to Treat 800 Clubfoot Children in Sh220 Million Deal

12 July 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Salome Gregory

Dar es Salaam — About 800 children will undergo clubfoot surgeries at the Comprehensive Community-Based Rehabilitation in Tanzania (CCBRT), thanks to a Sh220 million from Tigo Tanzania.

CCBRT chief executive officer Brenda Msangi said the donation was part of a partnership deal between the two organisations, dating back to 2013.

Through the partnership CCBRT has been sending messages to parents of the children through the telecom firm's patient reminder platform.

"It has been an essential component of clubfoot care as attendance at weekly castings and follow up appointments is crucial for successful treatment," she said.

The platform sends SMS reminder messages to the parents and caregivers of all clubfoot patients from four to one day before scheduled appointments.

Without revealing actual numbers, she said, the system has significantly helped CCBRT to reduce the dropout rate.

Tigo managing director Simon Karikari said the donation further cements the telecommunication firm's commitment to supporting the communities where it operates.

"Clubfoot treatment in the country is a topic that needs publicity. We are here today to change the narrative. We need community participation and we will ensure every child with clubfoot in Tanzania receives timely and quality treatment... ," he said.

