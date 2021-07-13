Namibia: Lions Kill Cow At King Kauluma's Area

12 July 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

TWO lions attacked and killed one cow near King Kauluma's palace at Casablanca on Sunday night.

Environment and tourism spokesperson Romeo Muyunda confirmed the incident on Monday afternoon saying the two lions are habitual kraal raiders.

Muyunda added that ministry officials had visited the affected residents to assess the damage.

"This is not the first time these lions have attacked animals in that specific area but the ministry is looking for an amicable solution to this problem. We are looking at relocating them or putting them down," he said.

Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved.

