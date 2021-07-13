Tanzania: Kariakoo Traders Can Resume Business, Makalla

DAR es Salaam Regional Commissioner, Amos Makalla has okayed traders at the min-Kariakoo market in the city to resume business and wants authorities to officially open all roads leading to the market.

Apparently, he advised traders who were using the main market that was severely destroyed by the inferno to use the recently opened Kisutu market.

"Due to security reasons, we advise that traders whose properties are still at the market relocate to either the Kisutu Market or the Machinga Complex," he said shortly after visiting the market on Monday.