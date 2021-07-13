Tanzania: Kariakoo Traders Can Resume Business, Makalla

12 July 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter

DAR es Salaam Regional Commissioner, Amos Makalla has okayed traders at the min-Kariakoo market in the city to resume business and wants authorities to officially open all roads leading to the market.

Apparently, he advised traders who were using the main market that was severely destroyed by the inferno to use the recently opened Kisutu market.

"Due to security reasons, we advise that traders whose properties are still at the market relocate to either the Kisutu Market or the Machinga Complex," he said shortly after visiting the market on Monday.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
South Africa's President Condemns Violence After Zuma Arrest
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.
Rwandan Slave Descendants Want Recognition in Kenya
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X