Tanzania: Tcu to Register Over 90,000 Students Into Universities in 2021/22

12 July 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mariam Said

TANZANIA's Commission for Universities (TCU) on Monday launched admissions for undergraduate programmes across high learnings institutions for the academic year 2021/22 detailing that it expects to receive more than 90,000 applicants.

The Commissioner's Executive Secretary, Prof Charles Kihampa said the number is slightly higher from the previous year's admissions of 87,932 students.

He said the doors, however, will remain open until August 2021.

Professor Kihampa urged applicants to follow up with more information on TCU websites and colleges they want to join as well as applying online.

Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

