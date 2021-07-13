Tanzania: Tcu to Register Over 90,000 Students Into Universities in 2021/22

TANZANIA's Commission for Universities (TCU) on Monday launched admissions for undergraduate programmes across high learnings institutions for the academic year 2021/22 detailing that it expects to receive more than 90,000 applicants.

The Commissioner's Executive Secretary, Prof Charles Kihampa said the number is slightly higher from the previous year's admissions of 87,932 students.

He said the doors, however, will remain open until August 2021.

Professor Kihampa urged applicants to follow up with more information on TCU websites and colleges they want to join as well as applying online.